Flood risk prompts closure of Waterton Lakes National Park hiking trails, more

All the hiking trails have been closed in Waterton Lakes National Park.

Parks Canada has announced all trails, scrambling and climbing areas in the national park are shuttered due to flooding concerns.

The popular Red Rock and Akamina parkways are also closed to vehicles.

Backcountry campgrounds are off limits, too.

Anyone caught violating the order could face a fine of up to $25,000.

Further details can be found at Parks Canada's website.