Flood watch issued for Waterton Lakes National Park

A flood watch has been issued by Parks Canada for Waterton Lakes National Park.

"Water levels in the Waterton Lakes are above normal for this time of year and expected to rise," reads the notice.

"We are closely monitoring conditions and will issue regular updates and take action as needed."

Officials say there is some flooding in lower, flood-prone areas along the shoreline of Waterton Lakes. The flow rate and level is also above average in the Waterton River and Belly River.

"Streams in the park are flowing quickly but are not yet experiencing flooding," officials said.

The snowpack is about 37 per cent higher than normal right now, thanks to cooler temperatures seen in the spring.

About 20 millimetres of rain has fallen at Waterton Lakes National Park in the last 48 hours and another 10-20 mm is expected in the coming days.

Officials say it can take up to 24 hours for rain to affect lake water levels, which can be monitored online.

An Alberta Rivers app is also available for download on Android and iPhone devices.