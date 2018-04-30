CTV News Calgary Latest Videos
Flooding concerns in M.D. of Taber wane as water subsides
Overland flooding in the MD of Taber in early April 2018 (file)
Published Monday, April 30, 2018 8:55AM MDT
The local state of emergency issued for the M.D. of Taber has ended as the risk of overland flooding has lessened.
According to Alberta Emergency Alert, road repair work is underway and motorists are required to observe all posted signs and barriers. Several roads remain closed to traffic in the region including submerged roadways where flood water may obscure potential hazards.
For updated information on road closures and flooding in the area visit MD of Taber