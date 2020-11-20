CALGARY -- An organization that supports Calgarians dealing with domestic violence is appealing for additional help heading into the holiday season after flooding displaced families and damaged its building.

A third-floor sprinkler malfunctioned Nov. 14 at the Brenda Strafford Centre, leaving some apartments uninhabitable. Three families were displaced and much of their personal belongingswere destroyed.

The flooding also caused extensive damage to the facility's board room, lobby, landings, office areas and building exterior.

"We have been able to temporarily relocate families impacted, but now begin the long process of remediation and repair," read a post on social media.

"Many personal items of an irreplaceable nature have been lost including photographs, documents and special toys. For these families that have already been uprooted, this is absolutely devastating."

The organization says they have insurance to cover damage to the building, but with a $50,000 deductible, that will mean having to scale back some of the supports over the Christmas season.

"In a time when we have already seen a more than 30 per cent reduction in revenue/funding, this will have a huge impact on our operations," read the post.

"We did not budget for a $50,000 unplanned cost – especially right before the holiday season when we need to put resources towards supporting families.

"We had hoped to be able to supplement the reduced funds we will be receiving from donors and supporters, who are also struggling in this difficult time, to ensure that we can give every family a Merry Christmas with a hamper and small gifts. This may not be possible now that we are facing such a large unexpected bill."

The organization is accepting donations of new toys, household items, clothing and food to help make the holidays brighter for its 81 resident families.

"Cash donations of any amount will help us weather this crisis and continue our critical work. We know we will get through this together as a community. And we thank you for anything you can do to help," the post read.