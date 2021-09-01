CALGARY -- A study by University of Calgary researchers has found poorer dental health amongst Calgary children compared to children in Edmonton, where the water supply is fluoridated.

Dental examinations of roughly 2,600 second grade students, with an average age of seven years old, in each of Alberta's two largest cities were collected over several months in 2018 and 2019.

The study found 64.8 per cent of the Calgary children in the study had at least one cavity, compared to 55.1 per cent of the Edmonton children.

The Calgary participants were born after the City of Calgary removed fluoride from its drinking water supply in 2011.

"Our findings are quire clear," explained Dr. Lindsay McLaren, a professor at the U of C's Cumming School of Medicine and the primary investigator in the study. "Fluoridation cessation is having a negative effect on children's dental health in Calgary.

"This reinforces the need for universal, publicly funded prevention activities — including, but not limited to, fluoridation of drinking water."

Researchers controlled for variables on dental hygiene habits, diet, socio-demographics and ethno-cultural backgrounds from questionnaires completed by parents.

According to McLaren, poor pediatric dental health can prove problematic in multiple facets of a child's development.

"Cavities can significantly affect children's health and well-being, and since Calgary stopped fluoridation, we have virtually nothing in the way of primary prevention for this almost entirely preventable problem," said McLaren. "Cavities can be painful, and they can affect a child’s ability to concentrate and learn. They can also be serious: for children under age six in Canada, cavities are the number one reason for day surgery performed under a under general anesthetic."

The results of the study have been published in Community Dentistry and Oral Epidemiology.

The ongoing debate over fluoride in Calgary's drinking water will be included as a plebiscite question in the upcoming municipal election.

This will be the sixth fluoridation plebiscite in Calgary's history. Calgarians voted against fluoridation in 1957, 1961 and 1971. A slim majority of voters cast ballots in favour of fluoridation in 1989 (53 per cent) and 1999 (55 per cent)

The chemical was removed from the drinking water supply in 2011 when the fluoride bylaw was repealed.

According to city officials, the initial cost of reintroducing fluoride would be approximately $10.1 million and there would be annual operating costs of roughly $1 million. With consideration for the initial cost, operating costs, and maintenance, the city estimates the total cost would be roughly $30.1 million over the first 20 years.