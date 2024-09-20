‘Food and funds’ requested from Calgary Food Bank

CALGARY
    The Calgary Food Bank says collecting food and raising money is key as it serves up to 750 households a day.
    The Calgary Food Bank’s city-wide food drive reaches its 20-year milestone this Saturday.

    It says collecting food and raising money is key as it serves up to 750 households a day.

    “Right now, the need is greater than ever, and we are calling on all Calgarians to help alleviate hunger in our community by participating,” said president and CEO, Melissa From.

    If the Calgary Food Bank hung a pamphlet on your door, they are asking you to leave non-perishable items in a reusable bag on your doorstep or driveway by Saturday at 10 a.m. for volunteers to pick up.

    “The food gathered during this event is critical to seeing us through the holidays,” said the food bank in a news release.

    You can also make a financial donation on the food bank’s website with $3.50 worth of food being distributed for every dollar donated.

    “The city-wide food drive is our largest food drive of the year and is actually one of the largest in the country,” said From.

    “This speaks to the incredible generosity of our city and the way that our community has been supporting us for over 40 years.”

    Families accounted for 64 per cent of people helped by the food bank during the 2023-2024 fiscal year.

    That’s why diapers, rice, pasta, canned pasta sauce, and whole grain cereal are what’s needed most.

