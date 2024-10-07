Foothills County man charged with firearms offences, animal neglect

RCMP arrested and charged a 38-year-old Foothills County man in connection with firearms offences as well as animal neglect.

On Sept. 3, High River RCMP were called to the Dawgfather Dog Kennel.

When officers arrived, officials said several firearms were improperly stored, so a man was arrested at the scene.

Police obtained a search warrant and soon found evidence of "animals not being suitably cared for."

The man is charged with a number of firearms offences, including possession of restricted firearms, prohibited devices and unsafe storage.

He is also charged with animal neglect.

The accused is expected to appear in the Alberta Court of Justice in Okotoks on Nov. 1.