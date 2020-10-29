Advertisement
For sale: City of Calgary seeks private owners to take over 5 mobile skate parks
CALGARY -- The city is looking for someone to rail slide into the mobile skatepark business in Calgary.
Five mobile skate parks are now listed for sale on Merx — the public electronic tendering service used by the city — which will be available until 6 a.m. on Nov. 30.
The goal is to sell them "to qualified third-party organizations that will provide affordable and accessible wheeled sport opportunities (skateboarding, cycling, inline skating and scootering) at the community level," reads a post.
Registered non-profit organizations and government agencies can submit proposals.
"Preference will be given to organizations that will provide programs with social and accessibility benefits in Calgary or within a 20-minute drive from city limits," reads the post.
These units will be sold as-is, and are a non-returnable. Each mobile skatepark includes:
- Two trailers (for storage and transportation);
- Half-pipe (with two decks);
- Quarter-pipe (with one deck);
- Pyramid;
- Two round rails;
- Square rail;
- Uprail;
- Two manual pads;
- Wall ide;
- Ledge;
- Hubba ledge;
- A-Frame;
- Spine, and;
- Bank.
Each of the five mobile skateparks contain the same elements, but have different amounts of wear.
A non-mandatory, outdoor site meeting is set for Nov. 5 at 1 p.m. at the Calgary Soccer Centre (7000 – 48th St. S.E.) where one of the skate parks will be on display.