Former Broncos player Ryan Straschnitzki taking up basketball

Ryan Straschnitzki, one of the Humboldt Bronco hockey players injured in the Humboldt bus crash, shoots hoops during a media event in Calgary, Alta., Thursday, July 27, 2023. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Todd Korol) Ryan Straschnitzki, one of the Humboldt Bronco hockey players injured in the Humboldt bus crash, shoots hoops during a media event in Calgary, Alta., Thursday, July 27, 2023. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Todd Korol)

Calgary Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

These are the 5 headlines you should read this morning

A late-night breakthrough in the B.C. port strike, what powerful newly discovered antibodies mean for future coronavirus outbreaks and new cigarette warning labels take effect this week. Here's what you need to know to start your day.

Edmonton

Vancouver

Atlantic

Vancouver Island

Toronto

Montreal

Ottawa

Kitchener

Saskatoon

Northern Ontario

Winnipeg

Regina