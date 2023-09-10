Former Calgarian Jared du Toit within striking distance of leaders after sizzling 64 at Fortinet Cup Championship
Jared du Toit made the most of moving day at the Fortinet Cup Championship Saturday at Country Hills Golf Club.
The 28-year-old Kimberly B.C. resident, who used to live in Calgary, went low, shooting a 64 to climb the board to third place,
Heading into Sunday's final round, du Toit is three shots behind co-leaders Hayden Springer and Derek Hitchner, who are tied at 18 under.
Du Toit had eight birdies and a single bogey Saturday at Country Hills, a course he has good memories of: he won the tournament in 2021, when it featured a COVID-restricted field.
Du Toit , a former member of Glencoe Golf and Country Club in Calgary, almost won the Canadian Open as a 21-year-old amateur in 2016, finishing three shots back of the winner.
He also enjoyed a memorable day at the onset of the pandemic in March 2020, when he shot a stunning 59 at a mini-tour event in Gilbert, Arizona.
Sunday, he'll be trying to win his first PGA Tour Canada title in 63 tries.
"It’s kind of hard to win anywhere,” du Toit said after his round. “You’ve got to beat a lot of guys. I’m going to lean on that a little bit. I was saying earlier this week that I’ve probably played this course more than almost anybody here. Really going to lean on that experience as well and we’ll try and shoot a good, good number."
Calgarian Brendan McDougall had a solid Saturday as well, shooting a five under 66. He's seven under heading into Sunday's final round.
