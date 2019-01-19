Kaillie Humphries, a three-time Olympic medallist from Calgary, has formally filed a complaint against the governing body of bobsleigh and skeleton in Canada.

Bobsleigh Canada confirmed that it had received the complaint and had forwarded it onto a ‘independent investigator’.

Humphries, 33, dropped out of the World Cup season before it began because of the investigation into the harassment claim.

She won gold in Vancouver in 2010 and at the 2014 Sochi Games in the two-woman bobsleigh event.

Humphries won bronze in the same event in Pyeongchang in 2018.