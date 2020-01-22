CALGARY -- David Swann, the former leader of the Alberta Liberal Party and MLA for Calgary - Mountain View, says he will refuse to pay his provincial taxes until oil and gas companies are forced to do the same.

Swann announced his stance Wednesday morning outside the McDougall Centre in Calgary alongside members of the Alberta Liabilities Disclosure Project coalition.

In a statement released Tuesday, Swann says his decision to stop paying provincial taxes was in response to the provincial government's double standard regarding oil and gas companies unpaid rent to landowners and unpaid taxes.