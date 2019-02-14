A Calgary woman who forged information in order to acquire prescription drugs from the pharmacy where she worked was sentenced on Wednesday.

Leanne Rogalsky was arrested in 2017 after loss prevention officers at the Safeway store in Okotoks discovered that some of the drugs were missing.

Rogalsky was employed at the store as a pharmacist.

A thorough examination of the drugstore’s records found that over 33,000 pills had been stolen over a five year period.

On February 13, Rogalsky was convicted on six charges against her and given a two-year conditional sentence and a $3,000 fine.