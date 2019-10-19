LETHBRIDGE – Former Prime Minister Paul Martin was in southern Alberta on Saturday to receive a special degree from the University of Lethbridge.

During U of L's fall convocation ceremony, Martin was given a doctor of laws degree.

During his speech, he spoke of indigenous education, health and well-being.

Martin's own charity, the Martin Family Initiative, has been committed to improving elementary and secondary school education outcomes for First Nations, Metis and Inuit students in Canada.

He says promoting indigenous education is an important avenue for reconciliation.

"If they understand where we are going and where the world is going, they can make the changes that are required. One of those changes needs to be cooperation," he said.

There were 272 students graduating at the ceremony on Saturday.