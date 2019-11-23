CALGARY – Calgary Stampeder alumnus Keon Raymond announced Saturday he is seeking the president's chair on the board of the Canadian Football League Players' Association.

Raymond, an American who now calls Calgary home, played in the league for nine years and won two Grey Cups with the Stamps.

He told CTV News he is seeking the role of president of the CFLPA in order to eliminate certain barriers that exist between American and Canadian players such as salary.

Raymond also wants to hold the league more accountable for serious issues like player safety.

He adds if he is elected, his main goal would be to preserve the sport for future generations of players.

Following his retirement, Raymond remained active in many youth initiatives including a no-contact football league.

The vote for a new president will take place next spring.