The Calgary Stampeders will take on the B.C. Lions Saturday evening at McMahon Stadium, but the match will mark a special return for a former member of the red-and-white.

Stampeders defensive co-ordinator DeVone Claybrooks will be returning to the field. He's now the Lions' head coach.

CTV News caught up with some fans outside tailgating to find out what they think about his return in opposite colours.

“I think it’s awesome, welcome back to Calgary,” said Stamps fan Fernando D’agostino. “But of course, Go Stamps Go!”

Rene Degagne also had welcoming words for Claybrooks.

“He’s a great coach, great team player and love to see him back.”

The Stamps are 0-1-0 heading into the third week of the CFL schedule. They are looking to get in the win column against B.C. after the bye week last week.