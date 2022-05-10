Fort Macleod offering $10K incentive to new doctors

The Town of Fort Macleod is hoping a new financial incentive will help solve the community's doctor shortage.

Fort Macleod Town Council is offering $10,000 for physicians who sign-on with Alberta Health Services and make a five-year commitment to practice in the community.

Fort Macleod usually has up to seven doctors, but right now the town is down to just two to serve more than 3,000 residents.

Anthony Burdett, chief administrative officer with the Town of Fort Macleod, says a number of physicians do come through to fill-in.

"But Alberta Health Services has mentioned to us in some discussions that we could use five-to-six doctors here full-time,” he said.

Funding for the new incentive is expected to come from additional reserves and won’t impact residents.

Burdett says the incentive is a way to get physicians thinking about Fort Macleod rather than other communities in southern Alberta.

"The town did feel there was a need for an incentive, mostly because the province is seeing a doctor shortage. Alberta Health Services is trying to get doctors to rural areas, but the town wants them to come here,” said Burdett.

However, it’s not just the town getting involved in attracting more physicians.

The Fort Macleod Chamber of Commerce has teamed up with the town and local businesses to offer welcome baskets for the new physicians. The baskets include items like gift cards, monetary donations and household items donated by the community.

"We want to put forward whatever we can for every doctor to feel welcomed in town,” said Vice-president John Guliker.

There is no deadline for new physicians to apply for the incentive.