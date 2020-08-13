CALGARY -- Alberta Health Services says the temporary suspension of parking fees on its lots will be halted by the end of the month.

As of Sept. 1, members of the public will be required to pay to park on AHS property. Parking rates for employees will resume Aug. 31.

In a statement released Thursday, AHS officials said the fees are necessary to help "control the flow of traffic and ensure appropriate parking spaces are available for staff and visitors" and to ensure facilities remain accessible as traffic increases.

AHS says parking rates will remain the same as they were prior to the temporary removal of fees at the onset of the introduction of COVID-19 related health orders in the spring.

Payment machines will be regularly cleaned and signs promoting physical distancing will be in place. AHS encourages the public to download the free AHS parking app to pay for parking without having to touch a payment machine.