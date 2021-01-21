CALGARY -- Free online yoga classes are being offered by the University of Calgary to those who have or are recovering from cancer between the ages of 18 to 39.

Dr. Amanda Wurz, from the University of Calgary faculty of kinesiology, says yoga is associated with improved flexibility, range of motion, better mood, less anxiety and depression.

“I think sometimes people hear about yoga and you know, have this picture of it in their mind,” said Wurz. “But I think it can offer a lot of benefits and it can be a really useful starting point for people to kind of get into moving their bodies, and also they're getting into a mindfulness practice.”

The genesis of Wurz’ idea for the program goes back to the doctoral work she performed with young adults affected by cancer.

“Receiving a diagnosis of cancer during those ages (18-39), it's pretty rare, so it's really hard to get young adults into the same physical space to offer programs one on one in person,” she said. “So, when COVID first started, and kind of everything started closing down, my supervisor, Dr. Nicole Culos-Reed and myself decided to offer a program that would bring together young adults affected by cancer across Canada.

“So that they could connect the kind of overcoming that barrier of small numbers, but also offering a really supportive care program and opportunity.”

This is the third run of the program since spring of last year and it’s been successful each time. Wurz credits that to the fact there are relatively few supportive care programs.

“I also think it's particularly timely, young adults affected by cancer maybe immune compromised and a greater risk of some of the complications from COVID-19,” said Wurz. “So, there's heightened stress and anxiety and so I think having a program that has a container for wellness is just really, really timely and important.”

This time around, the program is increasing the number of participants they’ll accept from 45 to 75.

“If there is more interest, we have the capacity to offer additional class time, so as to meet the need, which I think is really important,” Wurz said.

The program is eight weeks long and there are a variety of times and day of the week options to help be flexible with people’s schedules. The sessions are also held over Zoom.

The schedule is as follows:

Mondays, Feb. 1 to March 22, 1 to 2 p.m. MST

Wednesdays, Feb. 3 to March 24, 5:45 to 6:45 p.m. MST

Thursdays, Feb. 4 to March 25, 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. MST

Anyone who is interested in joining the program can do so by going online.