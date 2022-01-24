'Freedom Convoy' truckers greeted by cheers in Medicine Hat as fundraiser surpasses $4 million

The truckers left British Columbia on the weekend on a cross-country journey to protest federal vaccination mandates faced by truckers crossing the border who otherwise face lengthy quarantine periods when they return to Canada. The truckers left British Columbia on the weekend on a cross-country journey to protest federal vaccination mandates faced by truckers crossing the border who otherwise face lengthy quarantine periods when they return to Canada.

Calgary Top Stories