Friday offers good aurora viewing conditions with warm weekend after

There will be another opportunity to catch a good view of the aurora borealis Friday night with a stronger geomagnetic storm and mostly clear skies near the Calgary area.

The large low pressure system that has been the major weather maker across Alberta and Saskatchewan over the past couple of days will continue to track east making room for a weaker Pacific high.

The result will be a short period of stability with a return to seasonal daytime highs.

Before that happens however, there is a minimal chance of light and scattered showers in the Calgary area on Friday with northwest winds of 20 to 40 kilometres per hour.

After Friday overnight temperatures will be slightly warmer than average for about a week.