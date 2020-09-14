CALGARY -- Three Calgary artists are adding a splash of colour to a long stretch of street formerly known as the Walk of Doom.

That's the stretch of Centre Street from Samis Road to 7th Avenue N.E. that's dominated by a retaining wall and not much else, giving it a ghost town vibe for pedestrians who walk it.

When the Crescent Heights Community Association surveyed neighbourhood residents, it was described by many as loud, long, boring and seemingly unsafe - so much so that people started referring to it as the Walk of Doom.

Now thanks to a trio of artists - Sydonne Warren, Tyler Lemermeyer and Cory Bugden - who were chosen by a five person jury, the artists have set out to add a little magic to the stretch of city sidewalk.

Warren, in an interview with CTV News, said the idea was to find a blend of the contemporary Crescent Heights and its history as well.

"We talked to some people in the community and did some research on the history of Crescent Heights," said Warren, "and tried to incorporate as much diversity and as much of the community spirit as we could."

The mural is the second high profile project for Lemermeyer, who also was commissioned to create a tribute to Snoop Dogg, that's on display in a Calgary Liquour Depot.

The project is being funded by the City of Calgary's Parking Revenue Reinvestment Program.