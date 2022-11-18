Frozen Fairways: Holiday mini-golf opens at Chinook Centre

It might be November but that doesn't mean you can't take the family for a round of mini-golf.

Frozen Fairways is once again up and running at Chinook Centre.

The outdoor holiday-themed mini-putt gets participants to ditch the putter and golf ball and use a hockey stick and puck instead. Up to six people can play at a time.

Each of the game's nine holes have a different theme.

The family-friendly setup is available to use through reservation only – and there is a $5 fee to reserve your time slot, with all proceeds going to the Alberta Children's Hospital Foundation.

Frozen Fairways runs until Nov. 21.

You can book your timeslot online at CadillacFairview.com.