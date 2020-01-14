CALGARY -- The Canadian Food Inspection Agency has issued a recall over frozen ground veal sold at The Italian Store in northeast Calgary due to potential E.coli contamination.

The Scarpone's Italian Store brand frozen veal in question has been removed from store shelves but was available at the location at 5140 Skyline Way N.E. from Dec. 23 to Jan. 13.

The veal was sold in various sizes with a universal product code (UPC) beginning with 0 200904.

Consumers who purchased the frozen veal are encouraged to return it to the store for a refund or to dispose of it.

No illnesses have been reported in connection with the potentially contaminated veal.

Symptoms of E. coli exposure may include:

Nausea

Vomiting

Abdominal cramps

Watery or bloody diarrhea

Seizures or strokes

Severe cases may prove fatal or result in permanent kidney damage.

For additional information on the recall visit CFIA - Scarpone's Italian Store brand frozen Ground Veal