CALGARY -- A GoFundMe campaign has nearly doubled its initial goal of raising $20,000 to support the family of a man who died last week following an incident at a power station near Hanna, Alta.

Emergency crews were called to the Sheerness Generation Station on the afternoon of Aug. 27 after an employee suffered severe injuries while at work. The nature of the incident has not been released.

The worker, a man in his mid-40s, was airlifted by STARS Air Ambulance to the Foothills Medical Centre in Calgary where he died the following day as a result of his injuries.

Heartland Generation issued the following statement to CTV News on Tuesday.

We can confirm an employee fatality last Thursday at our Sheerness Generation Station, located near Hanna, Alberta.

We are deeply saddened to lose a member of our team and our thoughts are with our employee’s family and coworkers.

We continue to fully investigate this incident and have been working closely with all applicable authorities.

Occupational Health and Safety officials confirm an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the worker's death is underway.

The coal-fired power station is co-owned by TransAlta and Heartland Generation.

The 'Help out the Cox Clan' GoFundMe campaign has identified the victim as 44-year-old David Cox, a lead utility man who had worked at the plant for roughly nine years. Cox is survived by his wife Shantel and the couple's four children who range in age from eight to 16.

"Dave was the most incredible man, father, son, husband, uncle and friend. Our little community is suffering a massive loss and I was hoping we can give Shantel and her children a little bit of peace of mind financially in these trying times in their lives," said Taylor Bailey, the organizer of the campaign, who has known the family for roughly three years.

"My biggest concern with everything happening was that my best friend and her family were going to be struggling," said Bailey. "Dave was the financial provider of the home."

"I just didn't want them to have to worry about anything other than grieving the loss of their father and husband."

As of Tuesday afternoon, nearly $40,000 had been raised for the Cox family. Bailey has been overwhelmed by the support for her friends. "I thought I was reaching for the stars."

A drop-in event will be held with physical distancing measures at Hector King-Hunter Park on Saturday, Sept. 12 for those wanting to pay their respects.