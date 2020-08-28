Advertisement
Worker airlifted to hospital following incident at power station near Hanna, Alta.
Published Friday, August 28, 2020 11:39AM MDT Last Updated Friday, August 28, 2020 1:42PM MDT
A worker was airlifted to hospital from the Heartland-Sheerness Generating Station following an undisclosed incident (file)
CALGARY -- A STARS Air Ambulance crew was dispatched to the Heartland-Sheerness Generating Station on Thursday afternoon after an employee was seriously injured.
A man in his mid-40s was airlifted from the coal-fired power station near Hanna, Alta. to the Foothills Medical Centre in Calgary.
"Our thoughts are with our employee and their family," said Sue Watson, manager of communications for Heartland Generation, in a statement. "We have implemented our emergency response and incident management procedures."
Heartland Generation is working with authorities to fully investigate the incident. There is no word yet on the nature of the incident, or the condition of the injured man.
The facility, which is co-owned by TransAlta and Heartland Generation, is located approximately 200 kilometres northeast of Calgary.
Correction:
The original version of this story indicated the power station was owned by TransAlta and ATCO. It's owner by TransAlta and Heatland Generation.