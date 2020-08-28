CALGARY -- A STARS Air Ambulance crew was dispatched to the Heartland-Sheerness Generating Station on Thursday afternoon after an employee was seriously injured.

A man in his mid-40s was airlifted from the coal-fired power station near Hanna, Alta. to the Foothills Medical Centre in Calgary.

"Our thoughts are with our employee and their family," said Sue Watson, manager of communications for Heartland Generation, in a statement. "We have implemented our emergency response and incident management procedures."

Heartland Generation is working with authorities to fully investigate the incident. There is no word yet on the nature of the incident, or the condition of the injured man.

The facility, which is co-owned by TransAlta and Heartland Generation, is located approximately 200 kilometres northeast of Calgary.