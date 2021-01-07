CALGARY -- Calgary Police announced that the regimental funeral for Sgt. Andrew Harnett will be held Saturday, Jan. 9 at 1 p.m. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, the event will be restricted to a small gathering of family, close friends and police colleagues.

Harnett was killed New Year's Eve when he was run over at a check point.

Due to the exceptional circumstances, the police requested and were granted an exemption by Alberta Health Services, allowing up to 50 people to attend the ceremony.

The regimental funeral ceremony features a bearer party, honorary pallbearers and a colour guard who ensure that any officer killed in the line of duty is honoured with the utmost respect and dignity.

At the request of the family, the ceremony will not be shared publicly. However, following the formal ceremony, a procession will be held which will be livestreamed.