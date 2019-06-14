Environment Canada has issued special weather advisories for regions north of Calgary following reports of a funnel cloud Friday afternoon.

As of 3:55 p.m., an advisory was in place for the following areas:

Airdrie-Cochrane-Olds-Sundre

Mountain View County near Carstairs and Stirlingville

Mountain View County near Cremona and Water Valley

Mountain View County near Olds and Didsbury

Mountain View County near Sundre

Rocky View County near Airdrie and Crossfield

Rocky View County near Bottrel and Madden

Rocky View County near Cochrane

Drumheller-Three Hills

Kneehill County near Acme and Linden

Kneehill County near Carbon

Kneehill County near Three Hills

Kneehill County near Torrington and Wimborne

Kneehill County near Trochu and Huxley

Rocky View County near Irricana Beiseker and Kathyrn

S.A. 2 near Finnegan and Little Fish Lake Prov. Park

Starland County near Michichi and Delia

Starland County near Morrin and Munson

Starland County near Rumsey and Rowley

Town of Drumheller

Wheatland County near Hwys 569 and 848

Wheatland County near Rockyford and Rosebud

According to Environment Canada, there were multiple reports of a funnel cloud near Olds at approximately 3:20 p.m. and the storm is travelling southeast at approximately 45 km/h.

This is a developing story. It will be updated throughout the afternoon.