Environment Canada has issued special weather advisories for regions north of Calgary following reports of a funnel cloud Friday afternoon.

As of 3:55 p.m., an advisory was in place for the following areas:

Airdrie-Cochrane-Olds-Sundre

  • Mountain View County near Carstairs and Stirlingville
  • Mountain View County near Cremona and Water Valley
  • Mountain View County near Olds and Didsbury
  • Mountain View County near Sundre
  • Rocky View County near Airdrie and Crossfield
  • Rocky View County near Bottrel and Madden
  • Rocky View County near Cochrane

Drumheller-Three Hills

  • Kneehill County near Acme and Linden
  • Kneehill County near Carbon
  • Kneehill County near Three Hills
  • Kneehill County near Torrington and Wimborne
  • Kneehill County near Trochu and Huxley
  • Rocky View County near Irricana Beiseker and Kathyrn
  • S.A. 2 near Finnegan and Little Fish Lake Prov. Park
  • Starland County near Michichi and Delia
  • Starland County near Morrin and Munson
  • Starland County near Rumsey and Rowley
  • Town of Drumheller
  • Wheatland County near Hwys 569 and 848
  • Wheatland County near Rockyford and Rosebud

According to Environment Canada, there were multiple reports of a funnel cloud near Olds at approximately 3:20 p.m. and the storm is travelling southeast at approximately 45 km/h.

This is a developing story. It will be updated throughout the afternoon.