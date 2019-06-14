Funnel cloud reported near Olds
Funnel cloud near Olds on the afternoon of Friday, June 14 (Matt Vandenberghe)
Published Friday, June 14, 2019 3:59PM MDT
Last Updated Friday, June 14, 2019 4:05PM MDT
Environment Canada has issued special weather advisories for regions north of Calgary following reports of a funnel cloud Friday afternoon.
As of 3:55 p.m., an advisory was in place for the following areas:
- Mountain View County near Carstairs and Stirlingville
- Mountain View County near Cremona and Water Valley
- Mountain View County near Olds and Didsbury
- Mountain View County near Sundre
- Rocky View County near Airdrie and Crossfield
- Rocky View County near Bottrel and Madden
- Rocky View County near Cochrane
- Kneehill County near Acme and Linden
- Kneehill County near Carbon
- Kneehill County near Three Hills
- Kneehill County near Torrington and Wimborne
- Kneehill County near Trochu and Huxley
- Rocky View County near Irricana Beiseker and Kathyrn
- S.A. 2 near Finnegan and Little Fish Lake Prov. Park
- Starland County near Michichi and Delia
- Starland County near Morrin and Munson
- Starland County near Rumsey and Rowley
- Town of Drumheller
- Wheatland County near Hwys 569 and 848
- Wheatland County near Rockyford and Rosebud
According to Environment Canada, there were multiple reports of a funnel cloud near Olds at approximately 3:20 p.m. and the storm is travelling southeast at approximately 45 km/h.
This is a developing story. It will be updated throughout the afternoon.