Future of 101-year-old Calgary school building up in the air as community pushes to save it

The Bridgeland-Riverside Community Association (BRCA) is now pushing for the 101-year-old building to be properly designated as a historic resource, otherwise the school could be torn down. The Bridgeland-Riverside Community Association (BRCA) is now pushing for the 101-year-old building to be properly designated as a historic resource, otherwise the school could be torn down.

