Gas prices continue record-breaking surge in Calgary, across Canada

The price of fuel across Canada remains a central talking point amongst drivers who find themselves facing sky high prices at the pump.

According to the Canadian Automobile Association, the average price of gas nationwide is 208.4 cents per litre as of Tuesday morning.

In Alberta, the average price of fuel is around 183.6 cents per litre, according to GasBuddy.com.

The 13 cents per litre provincial gas tax that was temporarily paused on April 1 is set to come back online as early as July 1.

The average fuel price in Calgary was 155.5 cents per litre throughout April when the tax was first put on the shelf, but now Calgarians are faced with an average price of 183.6 cents per litre.

The inflated fuel cost is now sparking calls from the Alberta NDP to extend the gas tax holiday until at least October to help struggling Albertans.

The premier's office says the fuel tax suspension is contingent on the price of oil remaining above $90 per barrel.

Many Albertans have cancelled or are tweaking their summer holiday plans due to exorbitant gas prices.

A new survey by the Tire and Rubber Association of Canada suggests that 66 per cent of drivers plan to cancel or limit their road trips this summer because of surging gas prices.