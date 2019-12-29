CALGARY -- With the turn of the calendar could come new changes—and some to your wallet.

Gas prices are set to jump Jan. 1, 2020, across Alberta.

Dan McTeague, president of Canadians for Affordable Energy, said in a tweet Sunday he expects gas prices to rise a minimum of seven cents per litre on Wednesday.

For diesel consumers, it could be as much as 8.5 cents.

Calgarians at the pump on Sunday were paying about 91.9 cents per litre.

You won’t need to wait that long in #Alberta. #gasprices set to RISE a minimum of 7 cents/L on Wednesday, 8.5 cents/L for diesel/furnace oil and 6.2 cts/cm3 ... https://t.co/0uqZd828Tm — Dan McTeague (@GasPriceWizard) December 29, 2019

Alberta’s United Conservative government scrapped the provincial carbon tax in June. Ottawa will step in, improvising a federal carbon tax on Albertans starting Jan. 1. It will start at $20 per tonne, rising to $30 by April and $50 by 2022.

However, Albertans will be eligible for carbon rebates.

A single adult will be entitled to $444 per year, while a family of four will see $888 given back to them.