Gas well fire northwest of Calgary sends five to hospital

Five people were rushed to hospital after a gas well fire northwest of Calgary Monday afternoon.

It broke out just after 2p.m. in the area of Big Hill Springs Road and Range Road 40.

A spokesperson with AHS says EMS transported five patients to hospital, three of which were suffering from life-threatening injuries.

According to a statement posted online by Rocky View County, Orlen Upstream Canada is the owner of the gas well and is responding to the fire. Rocky View County fire crews remain on standby.

The statement goes on to say there is no present danger to area residents at this time.

More information will be posted to the county’s website when it available. (https://www.rockyview.ca/)