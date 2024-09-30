Gas well fire northwest of Calgary sends five to hospital
Five people were rushed to hospital after a gas well fire northwest of Calgary Monday afternoon.
It broke out just after 2p.m. in the area of Big Hill Springs Road and Range Road 40.
A spokesperson with AHS says EMS transported five patients to hospital, three of which were suffering from life-threatening injuries.
According to a statement posted online by Rocky View County, Orlen Upstream Canada is the owner of the gas well and is responding to the fire. Rocky View County fire crews remain on standby.
The statement goes on to say there is no present danger to area residents at this time.
More information will be posted to the county’s website when it available. (https://www.rockyview.ca/)
W5 Investigates Riding Mexico's notorious 'Train of Death': A migrant lifeline and a death trap
In the second part of a five-part series, W5's Avery Haines follows the journeys of migrants who risk life and limb to ride atop Mexican freight trains, desperate to avoid narco territory as they make their way towards the U.S. border.
Minimum wage in Ontario, Manitoba, Saskatchewan, P.E.I. increases
The minimum wage in four provinces is going up today.
DEVELOPING Israeli military warns several Lebanese communities near the border to evacuate
Hezbollah has denied that Israeli troops have entered Lebanon but says its fighters are ready for a 'direct confrontation' if they cross the border.
School bus catches fire outside Bangkok and more than 20 are feared dead, officials say
A bus carrying young students with their teachers caught fire in suburban Bangkok on Tuesday, with more than 20 of those on board feared dead, officials and rescuers said.
Joly takes shots at Conservative rhetoric during UN speech
Foreign Affairs Minister Mélanie Joly is asking members of the United Nations to counter growing political polarization abroad while taking shots at Conservative rhetoric at home.
TD Bank to pay more than US$28M in settlement for market manipulation
TD Bank Group has agreed to pay more than US$28 million after an investigation into manipulation of the U.S. Treasuries market by one of its traders.
Canadian MPs join Australian, New Zealand peers in pushing for Palestine statehood
Canadian members of Parliament are working with their colleagues in Australia and New Zealand to try and convince their respective governments to jointly recognize Palestinian statehood.
Trump makes false claims about federal response as he campaigns in area ravaged by Hurricane Helene
Donald Trump repeatedly spread falsehoods Monday about the federal response to Hurricane Helene despite claiming not to be politicizing the disaster as he toured hard-hit areas in south Georgia.
Man hikes 18 kilometres, 670 metres high to reach his parents in North Carolina
It had been 48 hours since the winds and rains from Hurricane Helene ripped through western North Carolina and Sam Perkins still had not heard from his parents.
