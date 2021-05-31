CALGARY -- Netting 49 points this season — 19 goals and 30 assists — has earned Calgary Flames left winger Johnny Gaudreau the inaugural Daryl 'Doc' Seaman Award, the team announced Monday.

Named after the former Flames owner who was part of the original group that brought the team to Calgary in 1980, the award will be presented annually to the player who leads in scoring at the end of the regular season.

Seaman was the founding governor of the Hockey Canada Foundation in 1979 and was inducted to the Hockey Hall of Fame in 2010.

He passed away in 2009.

“I’m proud to be the first player to win this award and humbled to have my name associated with Doc Seaman and the Seaman family,” said Gaudreau.

“We as players and Calgarians are thankful for having community leaders like Mr. Seaman and what they did in bringing the NHL to our city. Thank you for this honour.”

Each winner of the Daryl 'Doc' Seaman Award receives a limited-edition bronze sculpted by Cremona, Alta. artist Diane Anderson.

