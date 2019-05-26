If you've ever wondered what it's like to get behind the wheel of an ambulance or wanted to learn more about the tools paramedics use on a daily basis, Alberta Health Services is offering a number of free events this week.

The public is invited to gain a better understanding of the men and women who provide the vital public service at a number of events for National Paramedic Services Week between May 26 and June 1.

The family-friendly sessions offer ambulance and EMS vehicle tours as well as demonstrations of various pieces of medical equipment.

"It's a chance for us to showcase what we do on a daily basis to the public in a more non-emergent, less stressful environment," said Shane Paton, acting public education officer.

He says it's important for the public to know more about EMS service so they are more comfortable when they need assistance.

At Sunday's event outside CrossIron Mills mall, EMS had a number of different teams set up to speak with members of the public.

"We have our incident response paramedics. They respond to large-scale events, hazardous material events, house fires. We also have our tactical paramedics who work with Calgary police and respond with the Calgary tactical team," Paton said.

The event also included presentations from AHS bicycle paramedic team and a basic ambulance team.

Please visit the AHS EMS website for a complete list of events happening across Alberta and follow AHS EMS on Twitter and Facebook for updates and information.