CALGARY -- The Calgary Zoo says the two giant pandas it had on loan from China are still in Canada because of an inability to secure travel permits for the bears.

Er Shun and Da Mao were supposed to be returned back to China in May because officials said they were unable to secure an adequate supply of bamboo to feed them.

The challenge to supply the pair with the 40 kg of food they needed became increasingly difficult because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

(Er Shun, in a file image released by the Calgary Zoo)

The bears were taken off display and put into quarantine for their international trip but, so far, zoo officials say China has not approved international permits required due to "changes in its import laws and quarantine facilities" because of the pandemic.

"We believe the best and safest place for Er Shun and Da Mao to be during these challenging and unprecedented times is where bamboo is abundant and easy to access," said Calgary Zoo president and CEO Dr. Clément Lanthier in a release. "The continued delays in international permitting is putting the health and welfare of these two beautiful giant pandas in jeopardy."

Since that time, the bears have been supplied with bamboo brought in from British Columbia, but that food is only expected to last until Sept.

Officials say both of the bears are healthy and receiving exceptional care but are not viewable by the public at this time.

"The giant pandas have begun their quarantine in preparation for relocation back to China, so that we can send them as soon as international permits are approved," the zoo wrote in a statement to CTV News.

"To support their quarantine, Panda Passage is closed and neither the giant pandas nor the komodo dragons are viewable by Calgary Zoo visitors."