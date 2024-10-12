CALGARY
Calgary

    • Giants rally late to topple Hurricanes in overtime 4-3

    Lethbridge Meat and Seafood provided a turkey for a game of turkey bowling Friday night at the Hurricanes game. (Photo: X@LethHurricanes) Lethbridge Meat and Seafood provided a turkey for a game of turkey bowling Friday night at the Hurricanes game. (Photo: X@LethHurricanes)
    Share

    The Vancouver Giants scored late to force overtime before winning 4-3 over the Lethbridge Hurricanes Friday night.

    Cameron Schmidt scored his league-leading ninth goal of the season 12 seconds into the extra session as the Giants handed the Hurricanes their first home loss of the season.

    The Giants got a late goal from Aaron Obabaifo on a partial breakaway with 3:30 left in the third period to draw even after Lethbridge had rallied from a 2-1 deficit to take a one-goal lead.

    Logan Wormald, Leo Braillard and Kooper Gizowski tallied for the Hurricanes as their record fell to 4-1-1-0.

    Ty Halaburda and Tyler Thorpe had the other goals for the Giants.

    Vancouver outshot Lethbridge 31-30, with Matthew Hutchison picking up the victory for the Giants.

    The Hurricanes are back in action Saturday, taking on the Brandon Wheat Kings.

    Puck drop is set for 6 p.m.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Edmonton

    Lethbridge

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Saskatoon

    Regina

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Ottawa

    Northern Ontario

    Barrie

    • Multi-vehicle crash sends five to hospital

      OPP continue to investigate a multi-vehicle crash that occurred midday Saturday in the City of Kawartha Lakes, resulting in five needing treatment for various injuries.

    • Local teen chases unique world record

      13-year-old Jackson Fuller is attempting to set the record for most miles travelled in an ATV within 24 hours this weekend, chasing it by lapping around the Orillia & District Agricultural Society (ODAS) Park circuit outside Orillia.

    Kitchener

    London

    Windsor

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News