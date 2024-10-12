Giants rally late to topple Hurricanes in overtime 4-3

The Vancouver Giants scored late to force overtime before winning 4-3 over the Lethbridge Hurricanes Friday night.

Cameron Schmidt scored his league-leading ninth goal of the season 12 seconds into the extra session as the Giants handed the Hurricanes their first home loss of the season.

The Giants got a late goal from Aaron Obabaifo on a partial breakaway with 3:30 left in the third period to draw even after Lethbridge had rallied from a 2-1 deficit to take a one-goal lead.

Logan Wormald, Leo Braillard and Kooper Gizowski tallied for the Hurricanes as their record fell to 4-1-1-0.

Ty Halaburda and Tyler Thorpe had the other goals for the Giants.

Vancouver outshot Lethbridge 31-30, with Matthew Hutchison picking up the victory for the Giants.

The Hurricanes are back in action Saturday, taking on the Brandon Wheat Kings.

Puck drop is set for 6 p.m.