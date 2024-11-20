CALGARY
Calgary

    Giving Machine at Lethbridge's Park Place Mall sells you things that go straight to people in need

    The Giving Machine is a vending machine that allows shoppers to buy something that goes directly to people in need. There's one in the Park Place Mall in Lethbridge until Dec. 4. (Photo: Facebook/GivingMachineLethbridge) The Giving Machine is a vending machine that allows shoppers to buy something that goes directly to people in need. There's one in the Park Place Mall in Lethbridge until Dec. 4. (Photo: Facebook/GivingMachineLethbridge)
    Share

    There’s a new way to give this holiday season.

    Lethbridge has just received its first giving vending machine.

    A world giving machine has been set up at Park Place Mall.

    It’s a charitable campaign set up by the LDS Church.

    It may look like a vending machine, but instead of snacks, you buy items for people in need.

    These can range from hair cuts, baby formula, clothing and more.

    Once you buy your item, it’s sent to someone who needs it.

    The machine will be at the mall until Dec. 4.

