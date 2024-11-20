Giving Machine at Lethbridge's Park Place Mall sells you things that go straight to people in need

There’s a new way to give this holiday season.

Lethbridge has just received its first giving vending machine.

A world giving machine has been set up at Park Place Mall.

It’s a charitable campaign set up by the LDS Church.

It may look like a vending machine, but instead of snacks, you buy items for people in need.

These can range from hair cuts, baby formula, clothing and more.

Once you buy your item, it’s sent to someone who needs it.

The machine will be at the mall until Dec. 4.