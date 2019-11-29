CALGARY -- Art lovers will have a chance to see a pair of internationally renowned glass blowers hone their craft in Black Diamond this weekend.

Award-winning artists Julia Reimer and Tyler Rock have been working with glass for decades and their art is now in some high-profile private collections, including Prime Minister Justin Trudeau in Ottawa, as well as the Emperor of Japan.

This weekend the two are opening their Firebrand Glass Studio to the public, where visitors can experience the heat of the furnace that liquefies glass at a temperature around 1500 C and see some of their artwork and one-of-a-kind commissioned awards.

It’s a rare opportunity to see the glass blowers at work and get a chance to take home some of their art.

“Not only will visitors have a memorable experience, they’ll also be giving gifts or experiences that last a lifetime, while supporting local artists and local culture,” said Reimer in a release.

The Christmas Open House goes Nov. 30 from 11 a.m. to 5p.m., and is located at 634 Third Street S.W. in Black Diamond.

