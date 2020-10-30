CALGARY -- The Glenbow Museum will be closed until Nov. 13 for cleaning after a staff member tested positive for COVID-19.

That means All Access Week is being moved to Nov. 14 to 22.

"We’re looking forward to welcoming Calgarians to the museum to see some favourite exhibitions before they close for Glenbow’s building renovations," officials said in a release.

"A single positive case of COVID-19 has been identified in a non-public-facing Glenbow staff member. Out of an abundance of caution, we are temporarily closing Glenbow’s building to do a deep clean and prevent any chance of further transmission of the virus. Behind the scenes at Glenbow we have rigorous internal protocols of masking and physical distancing and a fantastic cleaning team."

During All Access Free Admission Week, which is sponsored by Servus Credit Union, the Glenbow will be open daily from noon to 5 p.m.

Admission is free but visitors have to reserve timed tickets before arrival to maintain safe physical distancing in the museum.

Tickets must be reserved online.