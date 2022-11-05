Goodnight Moon comes to life in new TELUS Spark exhibit

The iconic children's story will be transformed into a massive pixel playground, where kids and grownups can travel through a star-filled tunnel, listen to the story, interact with characters and objects from the story's visual universe. The iconic children's story will be transformed into a massive pixel playground, where kids and grownups can travel through a star-filled tunnel, listen to the story, interact with characters and objects from the story's visual universe.

Calgary Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Edmonton

Vancouver

Atlantic

Vancouver Island

Toronto

Montreal

Ottawa

Kitchener

Saskatoon

Northern Ontario

Winnipeg

Regina