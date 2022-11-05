Goodnight Moon comes to life in new TELUS Spark exhibit

For every child who ever dozed off to the sounds of a parent reading them Goodnight Moon, TELUS Spark has a holiday experience for you.

On Nov. 9, the world's first Goodnight Moon digital immersion experience will be unveiled.

The iconic children's story will be transformed into a massive pixel playground, where kids and grownups can travel through a star-filled tunnel, listen to the story, interact with characters and objects from the story's visual universe, according to a release issued by the science centre.

That's one part of TELUS Spark's holiday offerings, which also includes Sparkle Sparkle, an indoor light experience that takes guests on a "magical holiday light adventure packed with unforgettable moments."

There, visitors will be able to experience roaming Nutcracker stilt-walkers, carollers in lab coats and holiday-infused science experiments. Santa's workshop will be a hotspot for photo ops and scientific activity, while the 360 degree Infinity Theatre will screen special holiday shows like The Alien Who Stole Christmas.

There will also be baked goods available at the Spark Sugar Shack, daily specials at the Spark Eatery, and hot drinks ranging from peppermint latte to Abominable Snowman mochas available at the Astronaut Ice Cream café.

For adults, Spark After Dark returns Dec. 9 for one final time. It will feature some of Spark's most popular guest speakers and performers. There will be specialty cocktails and snacks as well.

For more information, go to www.sparkscience.ca.