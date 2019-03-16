It’s going to be easier for Albertans to follow their health history and access their personal records now that the government has opened a new online system.

MyHealth Records is an online tool that allows adults to access their personal health records that contain information about their immunization history, medications and lab test results.

The system is accessible through any computer, tablet or smartphone.

Once users sign up for a secure digital ID, they can:

View a list of recent medications from community pharmacies

View immunizations administered within Alberta

Look over the results of 59 of the most common lab tests

Keep journals to track a number of different health goals

Upload and track information from personal health devices

Print reports to share with healthcare providers

Hoffman says the goal of the tool is to support patients and help them in their own health and wellness.

“It means having your personal health information in the palm of your hand, when and where you need it,” she said in a release.

For more information and instruction on how to sign up, visit alberta.ca/myhealthrecords.

There is also a support line available (1-844-401-4016) to help users sign up and use the service.