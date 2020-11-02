CALGARY -- A Grade 5 student reported missing Monday morning has been found safe.

The boy was walking to Raymond Elementary School in the southern Alberta community when he disappeared. He was found safe Monday afternoon.

"The family said he has been found safe and would like to thank everyone for the help and co-operation," the boy's grandmother told CTV Lethbridge News.

No other details were available.

Raymond is about 30 kilometres south of Lethbridge.