Grade 5 student found safe after being reported missing in Raymond, Alta.
Published Monday, November 2, 2020 1:16PM MST Last Updated Monday, November 2, 2020 5:56PM MST
A Grade 5 student reported missing in Raymond, Alta. has been found safe. (File photo)
CALGARY -- A Grade 5 student reported missing Monday morning has been found safe.
The boy was walking to Raymond Elementary School in the southern Alberta community when he disappeared. He was found safe Monday afternoon.
"The family said he has been found safe and would like to thank everyone for the help and co-operation," the boy's grandmother told CTV Lethbridge News.
No other details were available.
Raymond is about 30 kilometres south of Lethbridge.