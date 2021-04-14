CALGARY -- Police are looking for the public's help to learn more about what led up to a northwest Calgary home being targeted in what they've identified as a hate-motivated crime.

Investigators were called to a home on Royal Birch Mount N.W. in the community of Royal Oak on Tuesday after the homeowner discovered someone had spray-painted "KKK" and the word "rat" on the garage door and siding of her home.

No other homes in the community were targeted.

Because of the nature of the graffiti, police are investigating it as a hate crime.

"Graffiti of this nature can really harm someone's sense of safety, especially when it targets their home," said Senior Const. Craig Collins, hate crimes coordinator with the Calgary Police Service, in a statement. "It is not a victimless crime and actually has far-reaching effects in the community as others see the hateful message and can also feel targeted."

(Supplied/Calgary Police Service)

Collins says police take all hate crimes very seriously and will strive to identify the person responsible.

Hate motivation is considered an aggravating factor to crimes that can add time to the convicted person's sentence.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the Calgary Police Service non-emergency number at 403-266-1234. Tips can also be submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppers through any of the following methods:

TALK: 1-800-222-8477

TYPE: www.calgarycrimestoppers.org

APP: "P3 Tips"