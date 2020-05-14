Grass fire burns in Calgary's Fish Creek Park
Published Thursday, May 14, 2020 5:18PM MDT
Callers told the Calgary Fire Department that they spotted smoke in Fish Creek Provincial Park shortly before 4 p.m.
CALGARY -- Calgary fire crews are at the scene of a grass fire burning in the southern section of Fish Creek Provincial Park.
Officials were called to the scene after receiving a number of calls about smoke in the area at about 4 p.m.
Multiple trucks are in the area working to put out the fire.
There is no word on how it started.
This is a developing story and we will have more details as they become available…