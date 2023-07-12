Grassfires still a risk in Lethbridge and region despite recent rainfalls

Lethbridge County has already dealt with a few grassfires this year, some starting as early as April. Lethbridge County has already dealt with a few grassfires this year, some starting as early as April.

Calgary Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Edmonton

Vancouver

Atlantic

Vancouver Island

Toronto

Montreal

Ottawa

Kitchener

Saskatoon

Northern Ontario

Winnipeg

Regina