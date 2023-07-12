Grassfires still a risk in Lethbridge and region despite recent rainfalls

LETHBRIDGE -

It doesn't take long after heavy rainfall for the Lethbridge region to dry out.

A stretch of hot, dry days can easily raise the risk of grassfires.

"In southern Alberta, we have the high, dry winds and they dry out stuff real quick, even with this moisture that we just got," said Byron Fraser, Lethbridge County’s manager of fire services.

"You know, in a couple of days, it could be a whole different ball game again."

Grassfires in southern Alberta can cause significant damage.

Lethbridge County has already dealt with a few grassfires this year, some starting as early as April.

There are no fire bans in the city or county at the moment, but residents are asked to still use caution.

The county is urging residents to take proper precautions throughout the summer to keep the risk at a minimum.

"People need to really be aware of what they're doing with their fire and have what you can there to mitigate it but just use common sense and be smart," Fraser told CTV News.

Grassfires are also a concern within the city, especially at the river bottom due to the close proximity of trees and shrubs.

Lethbridge fire officials say it's a very popular area for residents and all it takes is a cigarette butt or an improperly watched fire to start a blaze.

"People like to enjoy the trails and, you know, some of them have cigarettes, which is totally fine but it's just the disposal of the cigarette butts that we're worried about," said Neil Jesse, fire prevention officer.

"We are also seeing the odd fire pit that's not in a registered fire pit that's down there, so we discourage that as well."

When dry conditions hit, it's more than the river valley that's at risk.

"Anything that is dry can be a risk with people around it," said Jesse.

"A field sitting on its own has a very small risk but as soon as you add people into it, that's where the risk comes into effect."

To learn more about potential fire bans in the area, you can visit the City of Lethbridge and Lethbridge County websites.