The City of Calgary will institute its winter compost collection schedule next week and switch the collection of green carts to every second week in response to the reduction of yard waste during the cold winter months.

Green carts will continued to be collected on the same day of the week as the summer schedule but the bins will be picked up every other week.

“Calgarians have been asking us to collect their green carts less often in the winter and the data shows decreasing volumes with less yard waste going into the carts during the winter months,” said Laura Hamilton, City of Calgary waste division specialist, in a statement released Thursday. “It made sense to make the change to a winter green cart schedule although it is still important to compost your food waste as well as food soiled paper and tissues.”

The current collection schedule of black and blue carts will not be altered for the winter.

Winter changes to the green cart program will be in place effective Tuesday, November 6. The City of Calgary says weekly green cart collection will resume in the spring.

To confirm your green cart collection schedule or to register for free reminders, visit City of Calgary – Garbage, Recycling and Composting Pickup Schedule