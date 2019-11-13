CALGARY — Four rifles, a sawed-off shotgun and three replica handguns were recovered by police during the search of a home in Temple last week.

A month-long investigation into the suspected trafficking of fentanyl and methamphetamine was launched in early October resulting in the search of a home in the 200 block of Templeview Way N.E.

Police seized a number of items including:

15 grams of methamphetamine

8.1 grams of powdered cocaine

3.8 grams of an unknown powder

$1,000 cash

M4 .223 caliber rifle with loaded prohibited high-capacity magazine

SKS rifle with loaded prohibited high-capacity magazine

Winchester 94a .357 caliber lever-action rifle

Ruger model 10-22 .22 caliber rifle

Sawed-off pistol grip Remington 12-guage shotgun with boxes of ammunition

Three replica handguns hidden in various places throughout the house

Hundreds of rounds of ammunition

Scales, documents, score sheets and drug paraphernalia

41 pieces of various identification (driver's licenses, SIN cards, Alberta Health cards)

Four people were arrested at the home, however two were released without charge.

Carrie Anne Marie Edgar, 34, of Calgary, is facing 16 weapon and drug-related offences.

Olympia Medicine Traveller, 24, was arrested on an outstanding, Canada-wide parole warrant.

"These are serious weapons that could cause serious harm in our communities, and to our officers. Drug trafficking and violence go hand in hand. If you know anyone who may be involved in the trafficking of narcotics, call our tip line and help protect our communities," said Staff Sgt. Kyle Grant, of the Strategic Enforcement Unit in a release.

Anyone with information about drugs or firearms is asked to call the police non-emergency line at 403-266-1234 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.