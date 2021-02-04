CALGARY -- A Calgary man is facing numerous weapon-related charges after a suspect and a neighbour fired shots at each other during an attempted truck theft near Airdrie last month.

Airdrie Rural RCMP was called to a property near Range Road 25, west of Airdrie, about 3:15 p.m. on Jan. 26 after a homeowner spotted someone trying to steal their truck from the driveway.

"As police were en-route, a neighbour arrived and approached the suspect," police said in a release.

"The suspect fired a shot at the property owner and neighbor, and the neighbour returned fire in self defence. Thankfully no one was injured during this exchange."

Members of the Airdrie, Cochrane, and Red Deer detachments set up containment awaiting arrival of the emergency response team and police dog.

The man refused to surrender and the police dog was used to take a suspect into custody.

Blaine Elliot Manywounds, 32, is facing 11 charges, including:

Theft of motor vehicle;

Possession of a firearm while prohibited;

Two counts of obstructing/resisting a police officer;

Possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose;

Two counts of failure to comply with release conditions;

Possession of stolen property under $5,000;

Discharging firearm with intent;

Break and enter and theft, and;

Pointing a firearm.

Manywounds remains in custody and is scheduled to appear in Airdrie provincial court on Feb. 11.