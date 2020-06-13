Advertisement
Hail, flooding in NE Calgary from massive storm
Published Saturday, June 13, 2020 8:06PM MDT Last Updated Saturday, June 13, 2020 8:25PM MDT
Hail and flooding in Calgary on June 13, 2020. (Credit: Kurt)
CALGARY -- Northeast Calgary is currently being pounded by a storm. Large hailstones have fallen in some areas, and photos on social media show flooded roadways.
It started around 6:30 p.m.
Some vehicles became stuck on the Deerfoot, partially submerged in water.
This is a developing story; more information will be posted as it becomes available.