CALGARY -- Northeast Calgary was pounded by a storm on Saturday evening. Large hailstones have fallen in some areas, and photos on social media show flooded roadways.

It started around 6:30 p.m.

Some vehicles became stuck on Deerfoot Trail, becoming partially submerged in water.

NE flooding. The hail storm was intense. Basement is flooded. The amount of water and hail...the basement didn’t stand a chance. @belocal_yyc @CTVCalgary pic.twitter.com/DXanLEMb0v — Alison Springer (@AlisondSpringer) June 14, 2020

The rain storm came down so hard and fast that a number of drivers quickly became trapped in the rising waters. Emergency crews needed to bring out their rescue boat, typically reserved for river rescues, to help drivers and their passengers out of the flood waters.

"There was a stall on the highway because everyone wanted to protect their cars from the hail," said Shoshana Weiss, one of the drivers that had to be rescued. "We had no choice but to keep going forward. Then the cars that got stuck over there just got flooded."